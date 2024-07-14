9 Calgary food events happening this week: July 15 to 21
It’s officially a wrap on the Calgary Stampede for another year, but if you still have the stamina, there are tons of food events taking place in the city this week.
From culinary journeys to the French Riviera or Tuscany and night markets packed with food trucks, there are tons of mouth-watering events heading to Calgary this week.
Here are some of the best food events to check out in Calgary this week.
One-time-only events
Peyrassol Rosé Wine Dinner
Take a trip to the French Riviera, right in the heart of the city. You’ll be able to enjoy a four-course dinner paired with four delicious rosé wines on Modern Steak’s stunning rooftop patio. Make sure to wear your very best French Riviera-inspired outfit.
When: July 17, 2024
Where: Modern Steak – 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: $129 per person; book a spot here
Tuscan Long Table
At this unique family-style dining event, you can get a taste of Tuscany. Enjoy four courses: charcuterie and Panzanella salad, rigatoni in vodka sauce, roasted chicken supreme, and limoncello tiramisu.
When: July 19, 2024
Where: Lina’s Market Hall – 5103, 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary
Price: $90 per person; buy tickets here
Fiestaval
A weekend celebration of Latin America will be held in the city in July. Over 30 food vendors will be gathered at Olympic Plaza to serve treats. There will also be a beer garden, live entertainment, and an artisan market to browse.
Recurring events
Banffchella
Whether you’re booking a stay or grabbing lunch at the Vermillion Room restaurant, be sure to check out Banffchella. It features stunning floral installations, signature cocktails (including an espresso martini machine), and lawn games.
When: Until August 29, 2024
Where: Fairmont Banff Springs – 405 Spray Avenue, Banff
Banded Peak Brewery Tour
Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.