9 Calgary food events happening this week: July 15 to 21

It’s officially a wrap on the Calgary Stampede for another year, but if you still have the stamina, there are tons of food events taking place in the city this week.

From culinary journeys to the French Riviera or Tuscany and night markets packed with food trucks, there are tons of mouth-watering events heading to Calgary this week.

Here are some of the best food events to check out in Calgary this week.

One-time-only events

Peyrassol Rosé Wine Dinner

Take a trip to the French Riviera, right in the heart of the city. You’ll be able to enjoy a four-course dinner paired with four delicious rosé wines on Modern Steak’s stunning rooftop patio. Make sure to wear your very best French Riviera-inspired outfit.

When: July 17, 2024

Where: Modern Steak – 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $129 per person; book a spot here

Tuscan Long Table

At this unique family-style dining event, you can get a taste of Tuscany. Enjoy four courses: charcuterie and Panzanella salad, rigatoni in vodka sauce, roasted chicken supreme, and limoncello tiramisu.

When: July 19, 2024

Where: Lina’s Market Hall – 5103, 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: $90 per person; buy tickets here

A weekend celebration of Latin America will be held in the city in July. Over 30 food vendors will be gathered at Olympic Plaza to serve treats. There will also be a beer garden, live entertainment, and an artisan market to browse.

When: July 19 to 21, 2024

Where: Olympic Plaza – 228 8th Avenue SE, Calgary Dogs of Village Launch Village Ice Cream has just launched its first ice cream pint, designed specifically for dogs. To celebrate, it’ll be holding a family- and dog-friendly event with a live DJ, pet grooming, a dog photo booth, and of course, ice cream for your pups. When: July 20, 2024

Where: Village Ice Cream – 431 10th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve your spot here 4th Street Night Market The market has dozens of locally sourced and handmade vendors selling artisan eats, vintage clothing, crafts and more. It also features a beer garden, food trucks and live music. When: July 20, 2024

Where: Central Memorial Park – 1221 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free Scoop Slam 2024 Foothills Creamery is celebrating National Ice Cream Day in style with an afternoon of free ice cream. Contestants will also compete in an all-you-can-eat ice cream eating contest. When: July 21, 2024

Where: Mount Royal Circle SW, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve your spot here

Recurring events

Whether you’re booking a stay or grabbing lunch at the Vermillion Room restaurant, be sure to check out Banffchella. It features stunning floral installations, signature cocktails (including an espresso martini machine), and lawn games.

When: Until August 29, 2024

Where: Fairmont Banff Springs – 405 Spray Avenue, Banff

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.