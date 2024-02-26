FoodFood Events

4 Calgary food events happening this week: February 26 to March 3

Feb 26 2024, 4:00 pm
It’s a brand-new week, and that means a whole lot of exciting food events in Calgary.

From the last few days of an epic hot chocolate festival to a huge wine festival, here are some of the best events to check out this week in Calgary.

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

It’s YYC Hot Chocolate Fest time, so you’ll want to start planning out your stops of choice. Over 100 different vendors across the city are whipping up some incredible hot chocolate creations over February.

When: From February 1 to 29, 2024
Where: Various locations across Calgary

Winefest

Sip your way through some of the world’s most celebrated wine regions as part of this enormous wine festival with hundreds of tipples to test out. There will be a focus on Rioja, with wines from some of the area’s top wineries to try and experts on hand.

When: March 1 and 2, 2024
Where: BMO Centre – 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary
Price: From $126.55 per person; buy tickets here

Learn how to make authentic Italian pizza

If you’re curious to know all about the secrets behind creating Neopolitan-style pizza, this is the class for you. You’ll get a glass of wine and a charcuterie board to snack on while you learn to shape your pizza dough, add your toppings, and learn how to cook your pizza in any kind of oven.

When: February 28, 2024
Where: Lina’s Italian Piazza – 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: $70 per person; buy tickets here

Enjoy a breakfast buffet

Help yourself to heapings of delicious breakfast fare from buttermilk pancakes and waffles, eggs florentine and charcuterie to cinnamon bun bread pudding at this unique brunch experience in Heritage Park’s Wainwright Hotel.

When: Every Sunday
Where: The Wainwright Hotel – Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary
Price: $33 per person

