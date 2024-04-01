4 Calgary food events happening this week: April 1 to 7

It’s a brand-new week, and it’s bringing a whole heaping of fantastic foodie events to Calgary.

Whether you’re looking to make brunch plans, or learn how to make the perfect pizza, here are some of the food events you should check out in Calgary.

A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine will return to Calgary and across Canada in April. Participating restaurants will serve prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.

When: April 2024

Where: Various locations in Calgary

Learn how to make authentic Italian pizza

If you’re curious to learn all about the secrets behind creating Neopolitan-style pizza, this is the class for you. You’ll get a glass of wine and a charcuterie board to snack on while you learn to shape your pizza dough, add your toppings, and learn how to perfectly cook your pizza in any kind of oven.

When: April 3, 2024

Where: Lina’s Italian Piazza – 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $70 per person; buy tickets here

Take a distillery tour

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Two Rivers Distillery hosted by founder Mark Freeland. You’ll learn how to properly taste vodka, gin, whiskey and liqueurs, as well as cocktail examples for each spirit.

When: April 6, 2024

Where: Two Rivers Distillery – 453 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $22.63 per person; buy tickets here

Help yourself to heapings of delicious breakfast fare from buttermilk pancakes and waffles, eggs florentine and charcuterie to cinnamon bun bread pudding at this unique brunch experience in Heritage Park’s Wainwright Hotel.

When: Every Sunday in April

Where: The Wainwright Hotel – Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $33 per person