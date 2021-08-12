More than 50 Calgary flights have been exposed to COVID-19 this month

International travel is beginning to open up in Canada again as Alberta struggles with increasing COVID-19 infection counts, and more than 50 flights that passed through the Calgary airport since August 1 have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Canada opened its borders to fully vaccinated US tourists on August 9, the first international tourists to be allowed into the country since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting September 7, Canada plans to also welcome fully vaccinated tourists from elsewhere in the world; however, the government announced earlier this week that it’s extending the ban on direct flights from India until September 21.

And for Canadians who wish to take part in international travel, the government announced on Wednesday that they’re moving forward with a COVID-19 vaccination passport system.

Federal government officials will be working with provinces and territories to create a proof of vaccination that can be used by Canadians who are travelling either internationally or domestically. Government officials are also consulting with international partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), on the best way to roll this out.

The Government of Canada has updated their list of flights that have had confirmed COVID-19 exposures, and 53 new cases have been identified on international and domestic flights to and from Calgary since August 1.

According to the Government of Canada website, 24 international flights have been confirmed to have had exposure to COVID-19 since August 1, three of which travelled to Calgary from Cancun and five that flew into YYC from Amsterdam.

The flights with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include:

Additionally, individuals who flew through YYC within Canada may want to check the list below, as 29 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported on domestic flights passing through Calgary since August 1.

The flights added to the list include:

According to the Government of Canada, a row is considered affected if it’s three rows behind or in front of where a seated person is confirmed to have COVID-19, and during a period when they may have been infectious to others.

For the most up-to-date information or to check recent flight lists, visit the Government of Canada’s website.

With files from Amir Ali and Megan Devlin