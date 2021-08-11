Alberta reports 501 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death

Alberta reported 501 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as active cases climbed past the 3,700 mark.

The number of active cases in the province currently sits at 3,769, an increase of 306 since Tuesday.

There are 138 hospitalizations due to the virus, an increase of five since Tuesday. This includes 31 Albertans currently in intensive care, an increase of two.

One new death was reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,331.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 237,807 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 231,707 have since recovered.

As of August 10, there have been 5,406,352 doses of vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 76.5% have received at least one shot, including 67.2% who are fully immunized with two doses.