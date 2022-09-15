NewsTravel Deals

You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Singapore for $625

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
Sep 15 2022, 8:21 pm
You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Singapore for $625
If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to travel to stunning Singapore, well, you’ve found that time thanks to a great flight deal.

According to YYC Deals, you can fly from Calgary to Singapore for $625. There are stops on both your trip there and home.

Singapore Jewel Changi Airport

Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore (Shutterstock)

Check out the Gardens by the Bay, The Cloud Forest, and the Sands Skypark Observation Deck along with everything else Singapore has to offer.

How to find and book this deal

1. Start with the following Google Flights search:

Google Flights: Calgary to Singapore
– Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations.

– Adjust the trip length at the bottom.

– Look for the dates that are $607 to $681 roundtrip

2. Go to FlightHub or Skyscanner or Kayak

– Try the same dates you found on Google Flights.

The deal is on for flights in November, part of December then January through June in 2023.

