Living like the rich can be fun to experience and you can rent an entire villa in Alberta on Airbnb that offers a high life.

Nestled near the beautiful Rocky Mountains, this large 10,000-square-foot home is near Cochrane and is exquisitely situated with breathtaking views.

The home features eight large bedrooms, with each room having its own ensuite bathroom and can accommodate up to 16 guests. No fighting over shower time!

When it’s all said and done, there are a total of nine and a half bathrooms in the home. So many options, phew!

A washer and dryer are in the home along with multiple fireplaces, a theatre room, and a games area, complete with a pool table.

The views of the Rocky Mountains are stunning year-round, but with some hoar frost in the winter, it’s a winter wonderland!

Peep the game room with a spot to kick your feet up by the fire, have some drinks at the massive bar and play some pool, too.

The home’s deck is expansive, be sure to use the BBQ grill when staying! No matter what your taste, this Airbnb has got to be one of the largest in Alberta. What a neat stay!