Fans receive sneak peek of the Flames' Heritage Classic look

It’s time for Calgary Flames fans to get excited.

Shortly after the Edmonton Oilers logo was revealed for the Heritage Classic on October 29, the Flames have now been spotted.

Like the Oilers, it appears the Flames were looking for more of a retro look. It will feature the “flaming C” in the middle of the jersey, with Calgary written above and Flames written below. Behind the logo and writing will be black, with a white circle around the outline. It appears to be different than anything the Flames have done before, which should have plenty of fans intrigued at purchasing a new jersey.

The Flames' 2023 Heritage Classic logo. The C, the "Calgary Flames" wordmark, and the smaller circle will all be on the jersey. (The bigger circle with the pattern will not). The jersey will be "vintage white" — AKA, beige. pic.twitter.com/LKJwovENKj — Mike Gould (@miketgould) September 6, 2023

Typically, teams playing in outdoor games, specifically the Heritage Classic, look to create some fun jerseys, and this year appears to be no different.

This game will be the third Heritage Classic the Flames have participated in. Their first came back in 2011, when they hosted the Montreal Canadiens at McMahon Stadium and were able to pick up a 4-0 win in front of roughly 41,000 fans. Their second came in 2019 at the Mosaic Stadium in Regina, where they fell to the Winnipeg Jets by a 2-1 final.

It will be the third Heritage Classic for the Oilers as well. They hosted the first-ever Heritage Classic in 2003, where they took on the Montreal Canadiens in front of approximately 57,000 people but lost 4-3. They then took on the Winnipeg Jets at Investors Group Field in 2016 and walked away with a 3-0 victory.

Given their home crowd advantage and Stanley Cup-contending roster, the Oilers will be favourites in this one, though it should be a back-and-forth tilt. After a rough 2022-23 season, the Flames appear eager to get back on track and push for a playoff spot this year. Safe to say, they won’t be making it easy for their bitter rivals to walk away with two points.