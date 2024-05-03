Calgary Flames draft lottery odds for first and second overall pick

The Calgary Flames will likely have a top-10 pick at the upcoming draft for the first time since 2016.

The Flames finished 24th in the league standings with a 38-39-5 record. They are projected to pick ninth overall in this year’s draft, though that could change depending on how things play out at the NHL’s Draft Lottery on May 7.

The Flames have a 64.4% chance to scoop up the ninth overall pick. It would be the highest selection they have made at the draft since taking Matthew Tkachuk sixth overall in 2016.

The Flames could drop if the lottery balls don’t fall in their favour. They have a 23.5% chance at picking 10th and a very slim 1.7% chance of dropping down to 11th. While that would be the worst-case scenario, there is also a chance things could work out better than anyone is currently imagining.

Though slim, the Flames do have a shot at obtaining the first overall pick, where they would have the opportunity to select Macklin Celebrini from Boston University. They have a 5% chance at doing so and a slightly better 5.2% shot at grabbing the second overall pick. Grabbing the third overall pick isn’t impossible, either, but it is highly unlikely, with their odds at just 0.2%.

Should the Flames stick at ninth, there is plenty of speculation that they will select Tij Iginla, the son of franchise icon Jarome. The 17-year-old is projected to go right in that range on most lists, and fans in Calgary are desperately hoping it comes to fruition.

Iginla had a fantastic season with the Kelowna Rockets in the WHL, scoring 47 goals and 84 points in 64 games. The lottery will go a long way in helping determine whether he is likely to go to the Flames, though the actual outcome won’t be known until the first day of the NHL Draft, which is set to take place on June 28.