Flames drafting Tij Iginla a likely scenario based on latest rankings

The 2024 NHL Draft is still months away, but it appears destined that the Calgary Flames and Tij Iginla will be paired.

Iginla, who is the son of Flames icon Jarome, has been on the minds of Flames fans all season long thanks to a strong year with the Kelowna Rockets in the WHL. The 17-year-old has seen his stock rise dramatically this year thanks to a 47-goal, 84-point season.

The Flames are currently projected to select ninth overall at the upcoming draft, which bodes well for the fans who want them to take Iginla. In today’s latest rankings for North American skaters, he is listed in slot number nine.

Here are NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings for the #2024NHLDraft. pic.twitter.com/EvksgQH3H7 — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) April 16, 2024

Now, if Scott Wheeler’s projections were to be 100% accurate, Iginla would go lower, as some international players would be sprinkled in between. There may not be as many as you’d think, however, as a recent Sportsnet ranking that has Iginla projected to go 11th has just two international players — Ivan Demidov and Anton Silayev — listed in the top 10.

If the Flames are to end up selecting ninth and Iginla is still on the board, you’d have to imagine the chances are high that they would select him. The ties to the organization are obvious, and on top of that, they know the background he comes from, along with the fact that he has a Hall of Fame mentor in his father. That said, general manager Craig Conroy wouldn’t make any promises when recently asked about this exact scenario.

“We just have to put everybody in the right order, put them where they belong, and then when we start to draft, we’ll go down the list, and when we pick, whoever is on that list, we’re going to take the best player,” said Conroy.

Despite Conroy’s recent comments, speculation is continuing to ramp up amongst Flames fans when it comes to Iginla. While it remains to be seen how the draft lottery will play out, if they do indeed wind up with the ninth selection, they will have a massive decision to make.