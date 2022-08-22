One person dead after a shooting at Calgary bar over the weekend

One person is dead and police are looking for the suspect after an early-morning shooting at a southeast Calgary bar.

Police say they were called to Ambassador Restaurant and Bar at 4:40 am Sunday.

When they arrived they saw a man who had reportedly been shot. Despite the life-saving measures taken, the man died on the scene.

We are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Radisson Heights this morning around 4:40 a.m., at 3504 17 Ave. S.E. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or was in the area at the time of the shooting, is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. https://t.co/3Tgjhwwz8W — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) August 21, 2022

The suspect is a 30-year-old male who is 6’2 with a medium build and short black hair. Witnesses say they heard gunshots and then saw the man fleeing the scene.

Police are continuing to interview witnesses and are going over CCTV footage.

They are also investigating another Calgary shooting in the southeast on Sunday night that left one man in stable condition. Police do not believe it was a random incident and they are looking for a vehicle that fled the scene.

They are asking anyone with information on either of these to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.