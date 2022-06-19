While many of us might be gearing up for Stampede, there is still a lot to do in Calgary this week.

You can go on a cheap movie date at Cineplex, have a “wild” brunch at the zoo, or step into an alternate reality at the science centre.

A staple of the Calgary arts scene starts this week, too. Enjoy the official start to summer with a beautiful date night, or learn about Calgary’s Indigenous communities with events all week long.

You might also like: Owl Patio and Bar: Iconic restaurant reopens in Calgary

Whiskey Rose unveils more acts for its "First Rodeo" Stampede Tent

River Café: Calgary restaurant reopening after evacuation and closure

Here are 10 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this week.

What: Enjoy the Opening Ceremonies for Aboriginal Awareness Week with Kyle Young Pine, Sings Many Songs Women and Stardale Girls Group. This starts a week of celebrating the rich, diverse cultures of Calgary’s Indigenous communities.

When: Monday, June 20

Time: 11:45 am – 1:30 pm

Where: Elbow River Camp at Calgary Stampede

Cost: Free

Have an amazing night out with Modern Steak and Gérard Bertrand

What: Modern Steak and Gérard Bertrand are celebrating the Summer Solstice with a French Mediterranean-themed night. There will be a DJ there setting the vibe while you enjoy six wines from Gérard Bertrand and five courses from the award-winning chefs at Modern Steak. If you aren’t sure what goes with what, the Gérard Bertrand North America Fine Wine Director will be there to help with the pairings.

When: Tuesday, June 21

Time: 6 pm

Where: Modern Steak – 100 8th Avenue SE

Cost: $149

Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day with Heritage Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: Heritage Park will have programming all day. You can see Traditional Dancers and take in games and stories. There will be two performances of New Blood: A Story of Reconciliation, one at lunch for school-aged kids and one that is open to the public in the evening.

When: Tuesday, June 21

Time: Park Opens at 10 am

Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Cost: $14.95-$29.95

Listen to the stories of iconic animal activist Dr. Jane Goodall

What: Listen to the amazing stories of a woman who went into the forests of Tanzania to learn about Chimpanzees. Learn about Dr. Jane Goodall’s time in the wild while also hearing about how we can help out now.

When: Wednesday, June 22

Time: 7 pm

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 1415, 14th Avenue NW

Cost: $67

Enjoy the latest in music, art, or film with Sled Island

What: The five-day music and arts festival brings Calgarians everything they can handle in the worlds of music, film, art, and comedy. This one-of-a-kind festival has been going since 2007 and is spread out across the city, drawing 40,000 attendees. You know it’s a wild festival when you need a spreadsheet to keep track of everything.

When: June 21 – June 26

Where: Various Venues across the city

Cost: Varies by event

Celebrate National Indigenous History Month with Calgary Public Library

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Public Library (@calgarylibrary)

What: Calgary Public Library is hosting a series of free programs and events for National Indigenous History Month this June. Programming throughout the month includes panel discussions, Indigenous Family Storytime, book displays, and a film screening, all kicked off with a mini powwow on June 4.

When: Throughout June

Time: Varies by program

Where: Varies by program

Cost: Free

Visit a brand new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Music Centre (@nmc_canada)

What: A new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre, “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Pathfinder,” shows the evolution of one of the early innovators of digital art, beginning with the purchase of the Cree singer-songwriter’s first Macintosh computer in 1984. The travelling exhibit will be on display at Studio Bell until August 1, 2022.

When: June 3 to August 1

Time: Studio Bell is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Sunday

Where: Studio Bell at Canada’s National Music Centre – 850 4th Street SE, Calgary

Cost: Pay-what-you-can admission

Check out the Otipemisiwak exhibition at Fort Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Calgary (@fortcalgary)

What: Fort Calgary launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week in November 2021, and it remains on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist, and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: On now until June 26

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 10 am to 5 pm Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary – 750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Cost: $10 for general admission to Fort Calgary or free for youth age 17 and under and Indigenous peoples

Go on a cheap movie date at select Cineplex theatres

What: Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Calgary locations. The Cineplex Family Favourites series runs every Saturday at 11 am and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price.

When: June 11, 18, and 25

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Calgary locations include Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, and Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cost: $2.99; tickets available online

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)

Enjoy sun, drinks, and food at the Rümi Summer Patio Series

What: This is a family-friendly summer series patio pop-up! The event includes live music by local musicians, food and beverages from Blue Flame Kitchen, activities, lawn games, and even the chance to win $500 in free energy.

When: June 11, 18 and 25

Time: 3 pm to 7 pm

Where: ATCO Park – 5302 Forand Street SW, Calgary

Cost: Free