A Look Inside: Brand new $5.8M Calgary estate home with elevator (PHOTOS)

Located on a gated compound, a stunning Calgary estate home selling for $5,850,000 has an elevator, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and parking for up to nine vehicles.

Listed by Century 21 Bamber Realty, the Upper Mount Royal property is situated on a flat, 100 by 150-foot lot surrounded by trees over 100 years old.

The home has a triple-attached garage and a double-detached garage, and, with optional lifts, nine cars could easily be stored indoors. There’s also an outdoor parking pad that accommodates three vehicles.

The estate boasts its own elevator, high ceilings, built-in bookcases and closet organizers, central air conditioning and a central vacuum, and an open floor plan.

The house is brand new, and the listing says that there are an abundance of “thoughtful details” and the “highest grade in materials” were selected to appeal to the “most discerning clients.”

There are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, creating an ideal home for a large family or for hosting guests, and the master bedroom even has its own gas fireplace.

The living room features a stunning gas fireplace surrounded by marble and is nearby to the kitchen, making it perfect for entertaining.

The kitchen has a breakfast bar and a number of Miele built-in appliances, including a beverage fridge and espresso machine.

A virtual golf simulator can be found in the home’s rec room, along with a wet bar that has its own dishwasher, sink, and beverage fridge.

The house’s laundry room offers two washer/dryers, a sink, and plenty of counters and storage space.

A spa-inspired bathroom features a soaker tub, glass-enclosed-shower, and double sinks with an abundance of counter space.

The property boasts unobstructed views of the downtown Calgary skyline with no neighbours behind the house, and has a landscaped yard with underground sprinklers built in.

If you’ve been looking for a luxurious, airy home in Calgary with no expense spared, look no further than this incredible estate.