There’s going to be more climate-friendly technology on and around Calgary’s ice rinks in the near future.

The City of Calgary has added six new electric ice resurfacers to its fleet, bringing the total number to eight.

Dubbed IceWolf, the machines are made by Italian manufacturer Engo and will replace older, natural gas-powered units that are currently being used.

“So far, these newer, greener models have lower preventative maintenance costs,” said Greg Steinraths, the regional operations manager for Recreation & Social Programs with the City.

“[They] are quieter to operate and do not emit emissions which improves the indoor air quality for athletes, spectators and operators.”

A spokesperson with the City told Daily Hive Urbanized that they “cannot release exact pricing,” but said that it costs less than $1.5 million to purchase six ice resurfacers.

The cost for the six electric ice resurfacers is being subsidized by a grant of almost $300,000 through the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre (MCCAC).

The City said it has allocated almost $1.5 million from the MCCAC and Federation of Canadian Municipalities towards the cost of purchasing electric and other green technologies.

Calgary has more than 100 green vehicles and equipment technologies.

According to the City, adding the six resurfacers will eliminate almost 28 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year.