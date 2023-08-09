Calgary and Edmonton could both miss playoffs for first time in CFL history

The Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders may do something that has never happened in CFL history.

With the Elks sitting at 0-8 on the season and the Stampeders at 3-5, both teams are in danger of missing the playoffs. If they were both to miss, it would mark the first time since the CFL began back in 1958 that neither Albertan team would be participating in the playoffs.

To put it lightly, the 2023 season has been a disaster for the Elks. Not only are they the only remaining team in the CFL without a win, but they recently set a North American professional sports record for most consecutive home losses at 21. Their last win on home turf came back in 2019, proving just how much they have struggled in recent years.

While the playoffs for the Elks are a long shot, they have an opportunity to end their horrid home streak tomorrow night in a game versus the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The two played each other for the first time this season back on July 20, with the Blue Bombers taking it by a score of 28-14.

As for the Stampeders, their season hasn’t been as bad as the Elks, but it too has been disappointing. That said, they are just one win shy of the Saskatchewan Roughriders for third in the West and have the same record as the third-placed Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East. If they can pick up a win this Saturday versus the BC Lions and either team mentioned loses their next game, the Stampeders will be back in a playoff spot.