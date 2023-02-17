Fly roundtrip from Calgary to Vietnam for $750

If you’re looking for your next big trip, this might be the time. There is a deal on flights from Calgary to Vietnam.

According to YYC Deals, you can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, for only $757. This is 40% cheaper than these flights typically are.

The flights have two stops each way, in Vancouver and Hong Kong.

You can check out the War Remnants Museum, the Cu Chi Tunnels, or the Independence Palace.

How to find and book this deal

1. Go to Skyscanner FlightHub or Kayak

2. Try one of the following date combinations:

Sep 6 to Sep 20, 27, Oct 4

Oct 11 to Oct 25, 30, Nov 2, 6, 9

Oct 18 to Oct 30, Nov 2, 6, 9, 13, 16

You can also fly into Hanoi and then fly home from Ho Chi Minh City for a similar price.

1. Start with a Skyscanner Multi-City search

2. Try the following departure and return dates:

Sep 6 to Sep 20, 27, Oct 4

Oct 11 to Oct 25, 30, Nov 2, 6, 9

Oct 18 to Oct 30, Nov 2, 6, 9, 13, 16

3. Enjoy!