"There will be blood": Drag show protester threatens violence in Calgary

Protests of Calgary drag shows have become more and more frequent in the city recently and now they may become more dangerous.

A TikTok was posted earlier this week by ShrewdDudesPodcast saying that Calgary police did nothing when protesters were “pushed into the street.”

The man goes on to say if Calgary police won’t defend them, they will defend themselves following that with “and we’re not going to come unarmed.”

“This not a threat of violence, we want criminals to be investigated, we want criminals to be prosecuted. But if you aren’t going to protect us then we will protect ourselves and there will be blood.”

GSA Alberta released a statement saying until now, it choose not to comment on the increased number of protests.

It is asking people to not counter a protest planned for next week.

“GSAalta has recently taken a backseat position on the local protest in Calgary. Unfortunately, it has come to a point where certain groups are posting unsafe calls to action. Please do not attend the counter-protest,” read the statement.

“GSAalta hopes to provide a sense of community and connection to members of the

2SLGBTQIA+ community as well as others who want to overcome stigma and

stereotypes. We hope to provide individuals throughout all of Alberta with information

and support surrounding 2SLGBTQIA+ subjects and offer them a sense of community,

education and pride,” it continued.

“GSAalta strives to help queer youth in Alberta. When we see posts putting our youth at risk, we jump into action to assist in the safety of Alberta’s queer community! We

are here to stay and nothing will stop us, especially the hate of today’s world.”

The protests are scheduled for March 13 ahead of a Drag Storytime event at Signal Hill Public Library on March 15.

Calgary police are aware of the post and an investigation is ongoing.

“We are aware of threatening comments made on a social media platform about potential violence against the LGTBQ2S+ community. Threats of violence will not be tolerated and this incident is currently under investigation with many units engaged across the service. We want to reassure community members that everyone has the right to feel safe in our city and we continue to work with event organizers, participants, and everyone in attendance to ensure the safety of all involved.”

Last month, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek voiced her frustration when a drag performance involved with Chinook Blast was rescheduled due to protests.