Police investigating dog attack that led to death of 86-year-old Calgary woman

An 86-year-old woman has died following a dog attack in Calgary over the weekend.

Police are investigating following the Sunday afternoon attack, which involved three dogs and occurred in the Capitol Hill community.

According to a news release from the Calgary Police Service (CPS), officers attended the 1500 block of 21st Avenue NW at approximately 2 pm on Sunday, June 5, following reports of a woman being attacked by three unknown dogs.

Police say that nearby neighbours attempted to intervene, including the owner of the dogs. The owner was able to remove the dogs from the scene before first responders arrived.

The 86-year-old-woman, whose identity is not being released at this time, was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. She died a short time later.

“This was an extremely tragic event that resulted in the death of an innocent woman,” said Detective Kerry Parsons, of the CPS General Investigations Unit, in the release.

“Our condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the victim, as we continue to investigate this incident.”

You might also like: Trial begins for Dutch man accused of extorting and harassing Amanda Todd

Tesla that went up in flames in BC handed over to federal investigators

41-year old Canadian woman dies hiking the Grand Canyon

Calgary Community Standards officers have seized the three dogs involved in the attack.

The dogs are believed to be a North American Pitbull terrier mix, a North American Staffordshire mix, and an American Pitbull. The animals will continue to be held as the investigation is carried out.

Police continue to investigate fatal dog attack.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers https://t.co/m3N3Ynn2RD #yyc @CanStopCrime — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) June 6, 2022

Police are speaking to witnesses and working with their partners at Calgary Community Standards to determine potential charges in this case.