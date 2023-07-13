The Calgary Career Fair starts next week and you could land a $100K job

If you are looking for a change or are currently on the job hunt, the Calgary Career Fair and Training Expo could be the spot for you.

The Telus Convention Centre is hosting the Expo on Wednesday, July 19, from 1 to 4 pm.

This is a great chance to network or check out jobs in a variety of fields. There will be representatives from hiring companies, governments, employment services, colleges, and universities to chat with.

Employers who will be there include the Canadian Navy, GFL Environmental, Precision Drilling, and Immigrant Services Calgary.

If you want a taste of the types of jobs available, Jobs Canada has posted a number of open positions that companies around Calgary are looking to fill. There are even some that pay over $100,000 a year.

It is also bringing in specialists in employment, career development, training, and education from across the province.

There will be career services people on hand as well to help students, professional adults, newcomers, and temporary visitors.

The event is free to check out. Reserve your spot now to make sure you can get in on this great opportunity.

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Time: 1 pm to 4 pm

Where: Calgary TELUS Convention Centre (136 8th Avenue SE)