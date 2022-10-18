You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Amsterdam for under $600

Amsterdam is high on people’s travel lists for a number of different reasons, and if you’re one of those people, we have some great news for you.

According to YYC Deals, there are roundtrip flights from Calgary to Amsterdam for $567. These flights are nonstop both ways.

You can check out the Rijksmuseum, The Van Gogh Museum, and the beautiful Jordaan.

How to find and book this deal

1. Start with the following Google Flights search:

Google Flights: Calgary to Amsterdam, Netherlands

Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations, adjust the trip length at the bottom, then look for dates that are between $500 and $581 roundtrip.

2. Go to Skyscanner or FlightHub

Try the same dates you found on Google Flights.

The best dates right now are January, February, and March of 2023.