Travellers flying into and out of Calgary International Airport will soon deal with much more normalized airport rules than they did in the last two-plus years.

On Monday, the Canadian government announced it would drop all COVID-19 border restrictions as of October 1.

Inbound and outbound Calgary International Airport travellers will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination, and unvaccinated Canadians won’t be mandated to isolate upon returning to the country.

It will also no longer be mandatory to wear a face mask inside the airport or on Canadian flights.

Here’s what other measures have been lifted and what Calgary International Airport travellers can expect at the biggest airport in Canada:

Travellers no longer need to submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website (it will become optional)

Travellers don’t need to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination

No more pre- or on-arrival testing

No more COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation

Travellers no longer need to report signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving in Canada

On Monday, Transport Canada said that while masking requirements are being lifted, “all travellers are strongly recommended to wear high-quality and well-fitted masks during their journeys.”

Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra thanked all Canadians who “rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated,” and as such, the government was able to “take this great step towards easing measures and returning to normal.”