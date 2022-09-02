5 of the best places to get breakfast in Canmore

If you’re heading out to the mountains for a relaxing weekend or maybe a three-day hike, be sure to leave a few minutes early in order to nab a table at one of these stellar breakfast joints.

Here are five of the best places to get breakfast in Canmore:

Focused on creating vibrant and healthy meals for their customers, and driven to make positive change in the community of Canmore, Communitea Cafe is a must-try.

Their bright interior and the smiling faces of the staff members will welcome you as you enter through the doors. What makes this place particularly cool though, is that for every order received, they plant one tree. So far, there have been nearly 171,000 trees planted… that’s pretty amazing and deserves a shout-out!

The breakfast menu is quite extensive, but we recommend the Gourmet Grilled Cheese Panini with tomato chutney, aged cheddar, and chipotle aloe on sourdough, or the berry Smoothie Bowl topped with buckwheat granola, sliced fruit, coconut, and hemp seeds.

Address: 117-1001 6th Avenue, Canmore

Phone: 403-688-2233

An iconic local and family-run business, Craig’s Way Station has been proudly serving the Bow Valley for almost 40 years! Situated at the base of Ha Ling Peak and Rundle Range, you’ll have stunning views whilst you enjoy their scrumptious meals.

For those who are up at dawn and need a quick feed, try their Cowboy’s Breakfast with three eggs and smoked ham, or Vi’s Early Bird Special, with two strips of bacon, hash browns, toast and an egg. If you’re able to stay a while, the Three Buttermilk Pancakes or the Ultimate Benedict won’t go amiss!

They have an extensive lunch menu as well, so if you’re hoping to check it out later in the day, they’ve got you covered!

Address: 1727 Mountain Avenue, Canmore

Phone: 403-678-2656

Rocky Mountain Bagel Company is one of those places that once you sink your teeth into their mouth-watering bagel sandwiches, you just can’t go back to normal life. Every time we’re driving along Highway 1, even if we’re not headed to Canmore, we have a strong impulse to just quickly make a detour. 99% of the time, the impulse wins.

Nobody makes a bagel stuffed full of goodness quite like Rocky Mountain Bagel Co. We’ll go to our graves saying that. And so will the 20 other people who are always in line by the time we get there. Pro-tip: they have two locations, but try to get there early and beat the crowds. It’s all homemade and baked with love daily.

We always get the Mountaineer, with pastrami, plain cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, peppers, beets, carrots, mozzarella, spinach, and house dressing. But as we’ve obviously stressed, you really can’t go wrong with anything on the menu. They have a ton of great vegetarian and vegan options, too!

Address: 102 830 8th Main Street, Canmore

Address: 101 1106 Bow Valley Trail, Canmore

Phone: 403-678-9968

Another fantastic community-focused breakfast spot, Chez Francois has been serving up all-day breakfast in Canmore for over 30 years. You can tell that they love what they do with every bite you take.

You’ll be surrounded by a 180-degree view of the mountains, so really your brunch can’t get much better. Our go-to menu items include The Albertan, with two eggs, 6 oz New York steak, toast, homestyle potatoes, and fruit. Their Golden French Toast is also to die for! Served with cinnamon and sugar, and sides of homestyle potatoes and fresh fruit.

Address: 1716 Bow Valley Trail, Canmore

Phone: 403-678-6111

We just love locally run restaurants and cafes. Albertan’s truly know what they’re doing when they’re whipping up a dish. All of their sauces, soups, and baked good are made in-house with fresh ingredients. They’ve paired up with other great local companies, such as Jolene’s Tea and Mountain Blends Coffee Roasters, in order to provide products that are crafted from start to finish, right here in Canmore.

They cater to vegetarians and vegans, as well as gluten-free and dairy-free beings. Just ask their cheery staff about their options! Test out the Viva Las Vegas Grilled Wrap, with Harvest miscella spread, zucchini, avocado, spinach, roasted mushrooms, tofu, and dairy-free cheese. The BST Panini served on multigrain bread with tomato, spinach, smoked bacon, and scallion mayo is a must-try. Their gluten-free frittata made it’s way into our hearts, baked with crispy potato crust and “a concoction of fresh ingredients.” You can get it with all veggies or there’s also a meat option.

Address: 2-718 10 Street, Canmore

Phone: 403-678-3747

