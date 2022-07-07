Edmonton Oilers General Manager Ken Holland will have his son Brad a little closer to his office in the near future.

On Thursday, the Oilers announced that they’d promoted the younger Holland to an assistant general manager role, after having previously worked in the team’s scouting department.

The official role for Brad Holland is Assistant General Manager, Professional Scouting.

Prior to his time with the Oilers organization, where he signed in 2019, Holland had previously worked for the Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as a role with the NHL front office as a consultant from 2017-18.

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported there was “significant interest” in Holland from other teams, which helped catalyze the promotion.

The #Oilers stepped up to promote Brad Holland to Assistant GM / Professional Scouting after he received significant interest from other teams this summer. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 7, 2022

TSN’s Chris Johnston confirmed Seravalli’s reporting.

Brad Holland has been promoted to #oilers assistant GM. He garnered interest from other teams this off-season, but will remain in Edmonton's front office. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 7, 2022

The Oilers also made other moves in their office, renewing the contracts of assistant coaches Glen Gulutzan and Dave Manson, goalie coach Dustin Schwartz, video coach Jeremy Coupal, and assistant general manager Keith Gretzky.

Ken Holland has spent three years as the Oilers’ GM after being given the reins in May 2019.

The Oilers have a record of 121-71-17 since his hiring, having made three appearances in the NHL postseason, including an appearance in the NHL’s Western Conference Finals.