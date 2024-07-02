The Bowden Sunmaze has thousands of sunflowers to visit and it opens this month

A classic summer activity is about to bloom as the Bowden Sunmaze prepares to open its doors later this month. Get your Instagram ready!

The maze is operated by Eagle Creek Farms and is set to open in mid to late July, with the U-pick section of the farm available from early August to mid-September.

“The farm will be open seven days a week once our sunflower maze begins its bloom late July,” the website states.

The maze is spread out across eight acres, creating ample space to explore and enjoy the sunflowers.

A willow tree maze is also on the property, as are three acres of U-pick flowers and vegetables for those looking to take some fresh produce or beautiful blossoms home with them.

When: Opens mid to late July

Where: 34530 RR#14 Red Deer County, Alberta

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the farm