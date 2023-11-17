Bow Valley College will be home to a new digital entertainment centre that will transform the esports and digital media industries in Calgary.

Backed by $5.5 million in funding from the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF), the Calgary Entertainment Arts Production Hub (CEAPH) will be located in Calgary’s core at the college along 6th Avenue SE.

Within that hub will be the city’s first esports arena.

Students will have access to training, reskilling, and upskilling programs including, among others, 3D animation and visual effects, game development, post-production, augmented and virtual reality, and esports.

It’s expected that between 2024 and 2028, the CEAPH will train 675 individuals and support more than 125 companies.

These efforts have the potential to create over 300 jobs, according to OCIF.

“This investment is a game-changer for our students, faculty and researchers,” Misheck Mwaba, president and CEO of Bow Valley College, said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund to build a world-class hub for the next generation of creative minds.”

The video game industry has seen a spike in popularity and economic growth recently.

Across Alberta, a number of institutions offer esports credential programs including Bow Valley College’s esports Business Management diploma.

In 2021, the video game industry contributed $5.5 billion to Canada’s economy.

Globally, it’s expected that the industry will be valued at US$218 billion by 2024.

“Disruptive technologies are reshaping how content is created, distributed and commercialized around the world,” said Brad Parry, the CEO of OCIF and president and CEO of Calgary Economic Development.

“OCIF’s investment in the Calgary Entertainment Arts Production Hub at Bow Valley College positions Calgary to seize new opportunities, attract capital investment and develop talent in emerging creative industries.”

OCIF is a $100 million initiative launched by the City of Calgary in 2018.

To date, more than $82 million from the fund has helped 26 projects and spurred $800 million of investment.