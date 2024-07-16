5 bold predictions for the Calgary Flames' 2024-25 season

There is plenty of time between now and the start of the 2024-25 season, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early for some Calgary Flames predictions.

The Flames have missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, and are likely to miss again this coming year as they are in the early stages of a rebuild. While the 2024-25 campaign could prove to be difficult at times, there is still plenty to be excited about.

Perhaps the most exciting of all is the amount of youth in the organization who are expected to have roles with the Flames this coming season. That youthful talent will play a big part in today’s ranking of some bold predictions for the team in 2024-25.

1. Huberdeau nears point-per-game production

The first two seasons in Calgary have been ugly for Jonathan Huberdeau. Once one of the game’s best offensive producers, he’s managed just 107 points in a combined 160 games in a Flames uniform. As a result, many have deemed his contract, which carries a $10.5 million cap hit, to be the worst in the NHL.

Though he hasn’t shown many signs of turning the corner, he is still just 31 years old. Players don’t generally fall off in such dramatic fashion, giving some optimism that he could finally get things going this coming season. While seeing him reach his career-high 115 points is extremely unlikely, he could flirt with a point-per-game pace.

2. Dustin Wolf makes 50+ appearances

The trade of Jacob Markstrom has opened up a big opportunity for Dustin Wolf. The 23-year-old is viewed as the future of the organization between the pipes, though given his lack of NHL experience, some believe he will be used in 50-50 tandem this next season.

While that could wind up being the case, the fact of the matter is that Wolf has excelled at every level he’s played in his career so far. That, paired with the fact he’s going to be partnered with a rather underwhelming Dan Vladar, should allow for him to appear in 50 or more games in 2024-25.

3. Mantha has a career year

As talented as he is, Anthony Mantha has never hit the 50-point mark in his career. This past season saw him put up a combined 44 points split between the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights, while his career high is 48, which he’s reached twice.

Playing on a Flames team that lacks much in terms of offensive punch, Mantha will be given every opportunity to put up numbers. There will be plenty of motivation from both sides for him to succeed, as well. For the Flames, it could help garner a bigger return for him at the trade deadline. For Mantha, it would go a long way in helping him secure a bigger contract next summer. Don’t be at all surprised to see him shatter his career high in points, and possibly even surpass his career-best 25 goals.

4. Pelletier shows he belongs

The pressure is on Jakob Pelletier to prove that he can be an everyday NHLer this coming season. The 23-year-old has proven he can be a big point producer in the AHL but has yet to show that ability with the Flames.

To Pelletier’s credit, he hasn’t had a ton of opportunity, logging just 37 career NHL games to this point. A big reason is due to injury, as he managed just 31 combined games last season. Now back to full health, this is the season in which he will prove to everybody that he is capable of being an offensive producer for the Flames.

5. Andersson gets traded

Since being named general manager just over a year ago, Craig Conroy hasn’t been scared to move veterans to other teams. Tyler Toffoli, Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin, Jacob Markstrom, and Andrew Mangiapane have all been traded under Conroy’s watch, and another could be this coming season.

Rasmus Andersson has made comments recently that he wants to be a part of a winning team, something the Flames aren’t right now. It’s hard to blame the 27-year-old, who is in the prime of his career and could be of major help to other teams.

With two seasons left on a contract that carries just a $4.55 million cap hit, the Flames would get a massive return to help their rebuilding efforts should they move him, while Andersson would have the opportunity to play with a more competitive roster.