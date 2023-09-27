SportsBasketballSports media

Bleacher Report mistakenly puts Calgary skyline in Lillard trade pic

Sep 27 2023, 9:39 pm
Bleacher Report

Could the Milwaukee Bucks be headed to Calgary?

That was the joke several fans had after a Bleacher Report graphic was posted to X featuring Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and recently acquired Damian Lillard posing together for a picture. While the photoshop of Lillard in a Bucks jersey looks real, it was the skyline in the background that had people laughing.

Instead of featuring Milwaukee’s skyline, it appears that whoever put the graphic together chose to use Calgary’s. While it isn’t confirmed to be Calgary, many on X were quick to suggest that the building between the two players is The Bow, the city’s second-largest office tower.

Some fans of the Bucks sat in bewilderment, trying to figure out what city was used for the graphic. Canadians, and Albertans in particular, were quick to inform them that it appears to be Calgary, and, as you can imagine, social media went erupt, with several poking fun at the image, while one even joked that the two may be joining the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Calgary Surge next season.


The Bucks were able to acquire Lillard in a surprising deal on Wednesday afternoon. It was a disappointing outcome for Toronto Raptors fans, who believed their team was the frontrunner to land the seven-time All-Star.

