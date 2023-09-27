Bleacher Report mistakenly puts Calgary skyline in Lillard trade pic

Could the Milwaukee Bucks be headed to Calgary?

That was the joke several fans had after a Bleacher Report graphic was posted to X featuring Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and recently acquired Damian Lillard posing together for a picture. While the photoshop of Lillard in a Bucks jersey looks real, it was the skyline in the background that had people laughing.

Instead of featuring Milwaukee’s skyline, it appears that whoever put the graphic together chose to use Calgary’s. While it isn’t confirmed to be Calgary, many on X were quick to suggest that the building between the two players is The Bow, the city’s second-largest office tower.

BREAKING: Damian Lillard is being traded to the Bucks, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/boKbDW4fzp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2023

Some fans of the Bucks sat in bewilderment, trying to figure out what city was used for the graphic. Canadians, and Albertans in particular, were quick to inform them that it appears to be Calgary, and, as you can imagine, social media went erupt, with several poking fun at the image, while one even joked that the two may be joining the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Calgary Surge next season.

wait several people have now said calgary and i initially thought it was a joke but is that actually calgary lmao — Pratik (@PatelESPN) September 27, 2023

I’m from Calgary and that is the downtown skyline of Calgary lmao — Jackson (@flacksonian) September 27, 2023

Bigger news hidden in the skyline: the Bucks are moving to Calgary. 🇨🇦 😂 https://t.co/2H5lr6kSj2 — Jonathan Mertzig same handle@ urbanists dot social (@mertzigzag) September 27, 2023

Why is the Calgary skyline in the background of this edit 😂😂 — Robinson Muff-Potter (@thonnius_maker) September 27, 2023

Great trade and all, but why are Dame & Giannis posing in front of the Calgary skyline? https://t.co/m4raoWWsht — David Boles (@DavidJBoles) September 27, 2023

“Put the skyline of Calgary in the background. No one will notice” https://t.co/w4JUoTKmk3 — Armen Saryan (@ArmenSaryan) September 27, 2023

Giannis and Dame are playing for the Calgary Surge next year 🤣 https://t.co/ByyPAV9VT8 — ADJ (@mukmuk0001) September 27, 2023

Bruh, even the onlyfans bots know that isn’t Milwaukee. — Rob Clements (@Rob_Clements311) September 27, 2023

The Bucks were able to acquire Lillard in a surprising deal on Wednesday afternoon. It was a disappointing outcome for Toronto Raptors fans, who believed their team was the frontrunner to land the seven-time All-Star.