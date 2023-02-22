Albertans can soon trade in their coins for the new black toonie

If you are looking to get your hands on the new black toonie in Alberta, a coin exchange is happening in the province soon.

The Royal Canadian Mint announced back in December that a new $2 coin would begin circulation later that month, with the coin honouring the late Queen Elizabeth.

The toonie features a black outer ring as a tribute to the monarch’s service to Canada during her historic 70-year reign.

What sets this coin apart from any old toonie is its black outer ring reminiscent of a mourning armband. Dated 2022, the Royal Canadian Mint says the design is supposed to echo the loss felt by millions of Canadians when the Queen passed.

The new coin features the classic polar bear design on the core of the reverse, as well as the effigy of Queen Elizabeth on the other side of the coin.

Canadians have been clamouring to find the coin in their change, with some rolls of the black toonie being sold online for $100.

The coin exchange is taking place at CrossIron Mills Mall near Guest Services; however, The Mint stressed that there will be “a limit on the number of coins guests can exchange, while supplies last.”

Coin exchanges are cash-only transactions and any Canadian coin or banknote denomination is acceptable.

The exchange will take place on Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25 from 10 am to 7 pm.

The Mint said back in December that nearly five million coins would enter circulation and would start showing up in your change gradually as banks restock their $2 coin inventories.

With files from Isabelle Docto