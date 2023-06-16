A toxic weed has taken root all around Calgary (PHOTOS)

Be on the lookout for a toxic weed that has popped up in Calgary because of the dry conditions we’ve had this year.

The Black Henbane isn’t new to Calgary but the City’s integrated pest management technician, Sarah Verdiel, tells Daily Hive the conditions have made it much more noticeable this year.

“It has been popping up a lot this year just because it has been really dry. So weeds in general just tend to be better competitors in tougher conditions. So it’s actually been around for quite a long time,” Verdiel said.

“And it’s been in Calgary and throughout Calgary for a while, but because the conditions have just been a little rougher for our native plants this year, I think people are noticing it a lot more,” she added.

The Province’s designation for them is noxious and Verdiel says you should be careful when handling them.

“It is toxic to humans and also can be toxic to pets if you ingest it. The hairs on it also can cause rashes. So if you see it, you don’t want to be touching it with your bare hands.”

The Alberta Invasive Species Council says if you ingest one it could result in impaired vision, convulsions, coma, and death from heart or respiratory failure.

If you are worried you might accidentally stumble upon it, Verdiel says it’s actually quite easy to spot.

“It’s a very distinctive looking. So it has like sort of like pale yellow, cream-colored flowers with purple veins that are like almost Gothic-looking plants. So it really catches your eye there.”

Verdiel also said there isn’t really an area that would have it more than others, it is more based on what has recently happened.

“They seem to be pretty much everywhere. It’s just not a good competitor. So we tend to see it in areas that have been disturbed or whether it’s in construction and there was bare soil to start and it’s good at popping up if there’s not a lot of other stuff there.”

Meanwhile, if you see this toxic weed on your property in Calgary, make sure you take proper precautions to get rid of it and dispose of it correctly.

It’s recommended you wear gloves and long sleeves if you try and remove it, put it in a garbage bag, seal it up, and put it in your black cart.

“We don’t want this going into our green cart because that goes to a compost facility and we don’t want to be spreading weeds around through composts inadvertently down the road,” Verdiel added.