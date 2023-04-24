Black bear kills dog on popular walking trail in Jasper National Park

Parks Canada says a black bear attacked and killed a dog on a popular walking trail in Jasper National Park over the weekend.

The attack occurred on Saturday afternoon while two visitors were walking their two dogs on the Wabasso Lake Trail.

Parks Canada says they were approached at close range by a black bear and the bear attacked one of the dogs. One of the hikers then deployed bear spray in an effort to deter the bear.

Parks Canada human-wildlife conflict specialists responded and have closed trails in the area while they investigate.

As a result of the black bear attack, a temporary area closure is in place for Wabasso Lake, Valley of the Five as far as OFP, Five to 5, and other unofficial trails in the Jasper National Park area.

Parks Canada staff are using patrols, wildlife cameras, and a bear trap to try and locate the bear involved.

“Our condolences go out to the pet owners involved in this incident,” Parks Canada added.

“This is a sad reminder that all pets should be kept under control and on a leash at all times within a national park.”

Parks Canada added that visitors to the park need to be bear aware while on the trails, including: