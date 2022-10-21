7 great restaurants and bars for the ultimate night out in Calgary

Whether it’s a weeknight, or even better, the weekend, it’s time to grab your buds and hit the town! Calgary has some fantastic nightlife destinations that are perfect for a big group outing.

Regardless of whether you’re wanting to sip on a couple of cocktails, crush a bottle of rosé, or throw back a few feisty shots, YYC has you covered.

Here are some of the best places to hit up when you’re out with your besties.

Where To Start

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porch YYC (@porchyyc)

Porch is an oasis situated in the heart of the Red Mile. Their chic interior with swinging chairs is the perfect place the kick-start the night with some truly crushable cocktails.

We’ve been here a few times now, and we always go back to the Plight of the Bumblebee. For only $16, you get a glass filled with the sweet taste of caramel, vanilla, and flora. Made with rum, bitters, local honey, and grapefruit, this is literally why we come back time and time again.

If you and your friends have more of an inkling for some bubbles, they have a wide range of authentic Italian Prosecco and French champagne to choose from, in addition to their extensive wine list.

Address: 730 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-391-8500

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cactus Club Cafe (@cactusclubcafe)

Cactus Club has made a name for itself across the country — and for good reason!

Head to the Stephen Avenue location to find an exceptional happy hour from 2 to 5 pm, and then again from 9 pm to close. They have a selection of cocktails under $10, appetizers sit around $15, and mains will set you back around $20.

Try their mesmerizing Mezcal Margarita or their fantastic Frozen Brazilian. Whatever you choose, Cactus Club is a great spot to kick-start the evening!

Address: 178-317 7th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-9399

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YYC CALGARY | FOOD + LIFESTYLE (@banhmiigirl)

We still love their motto, “Good food, good drinks, good trouble.” Central serves up damn good food and drinks. So good in fact, that sometimes the drinks are a bit too easy to put down the hatch… but when has that ever been a bad thing, eh?

What really makes Central stand out for us is that the bartenders and servers make you feel like you’re hanging out with friends. Alongside their cocktails and tasty meals, they serve up good times.

For only $12, you can get your hands on various drinks, such as a Blueberry Gin Fizz, Espresso Martini, Rosé Sangria, or Spicy Tequila Mule, and their happy hour runs daily from 2 to 5 pm, and 10 to 11 pm.

Address: 110-224 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-984-6200

Instagram

Where To End

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National (@ntnlcalgary)

National on 8th recently opened back up again after being closed for what seemed like an eternity for renovations. Since then, they’ve been one of the major hubs for people to flock to on a night out.

With the twinkling city lights above, and the DJ ripping some sweet beats, this is the place to be. Highballs and shots are normally the go-to when you’re here, but they have a solid selection of craft cocktails too!

Try their Strawberry Smash Byhendo made with gin and mint, or their Eighty-Eight, created with pink vodka soda. A shaft on draft never goes amiss, and you might need it if you’re in for the long haul.

Address: 360-225 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-237-5556

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRETA Bar YYC (@gretabaryyc)

The neon lights and arcade screens flash and dance across the walls and ceiling. The vibe is ’90s retro with a dash of Gen Z culture.

The Calgary location is the OG Greta Bar, and home to an eclectic vibe of 20-something-year-olds fighting it out for the championship title on Mario Cart and Pac-Man.

When visiting, lots of people caught up in the excitement of the evening tend to skip over their extensive cocktail list, but do yourself a favour and try a couple. The Greta’s Cookie, featuring Fire Jack, Frangelico, chai syrup, oat milk, and oatmeal cookie is unreal. They also have an amazing Marmalade Whiskey Sour, made with Jim Beam, Cointreau, and — you guessed it — marmalade.

Head down to the basement to kick up your boots and dance the night away on the dance floor.

Address: 213 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-984-6405

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRAFT Beer Market – Calgary DT (@craftbeermarket)

Surely Craft Beer Market is considered a classic by now? There’s something about that just keeps bringing hundreds of people back every weekend. Perhaps it’s the $5 highballs at happy hour or the $5 shots of the day, or maybe it’s the games they have on the patio and the mezzanine. Or, it could be the unreal staff who throw you a huge smile when you walk in.

Craft on 10th is a great place to come to no matter what time you’re starting your evening. Try to jump on their guest list though if you’re heading there on a Friday or Saturday, as the line can get a bit long!

They have multiple DJs who help create a fun-filled atmosphere. This place is always packed to the brim, and will undoubtedly be a night to (hazily) remember the next morning.

Address: 345 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-514-2337

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donovan Schuck (@donovan.schuck)

Still relatively new to the scene is Whiskey Rose Saloon. They opened up earlier this year and have thus far become a place to knock back a fair few drinks on a night out!

They have live music nearly every night of the week, a pool table, great food, and cheap booze. With three bars and their dance floor popping off upstairs, you’ll see couples and groups grooving the night away with a glass of bourbon in hand.

The open concept is super cool, with a neon country aesthetic and polaroid wall, and gives off a Nashville-esque vibe in Alberta style. We love coming to Whiskey Rose, and for the girls is the ultimate venue for a wild Calgarian night.

Address: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-474-7673

Instagram