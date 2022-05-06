6 best food spots in Calgary to celebrate Mother's Day this year

Make Mother’s Day better this year by giving the best gift of all — food!

Spending money on flowers, movie tickets, or jewellery is a nice gesture, and you can still do that, but food will always be needed.

Whether you want to grab something to bring home or go for an extravagant coursed meal at her favourite restaurant, there are options.

Many places have special occasion items and menus to celebrate mom this year, and lucky for you, we’ve tracked down some of the best ones.

Here are six great ways to celebrate Mother’s Day this year in Calgary with food.

A Mother’s Day event will kick off this weekend here, and that’s before it’s technically even open. It is the perfect opportunity to take your mom to the hottest new spot in town. There’s a set coursed menu, including dishes like Sashimi platters, bibimbap, and more.

Address: 13200 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Not only does this popular Italian market have trays of elegant Mother’s Day cookies for sale, but there’s also an extravagant platter with a Parisian theme. Included is an assortment of bite-size French and Italian pastries, mini tarts and savoury snacks, and two cups of French tea. And grab one of the amazing par-baked pizzas while you’re in there!

Address: 2202 Centre Street NE, Calgary

Address: Supermercato – #100, 4916 130th Avenue SE, Calgary

Known for mad-in-house juices, salads, protein balls, kombucha, and more, Raw by Robyn is offering a fresh and healthy option this Sunday. There will be deals on juice cleanses available and items like the much-loved avocado toast…and maybe your mom needs a hangover cure?

Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary – First Street Market

The Hawthorn is the beautiful dining room in the gorgeous space that is the Fairmont Palliser. This year, the fancy sit-down spot is offering the “Grandest of Mother’s Days” in the Crystal Ballroom, with an amazing selection of food that includes omelet stations, seafood presentations, decadent desserts, and more.

Address: 133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

Vegetarian or not, your mom is going to love it here. Mother’s Day brunches are the thing, but if you’re looking for a spot to treat your mom to dinner, this spot is taking reservations right now.

Address: 220 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary

What better Mother’s Day idea could you have other than an elegant tea party? This package for 2022 includes scones, cheesecakes, jams, cheeses, and so much more.

