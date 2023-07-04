The Bowden Sunmaze has thousands of sunflowers to visit and it opens next month

A classic summer activity is about to bloom as the Bowden Sunmaze prepares to open its doors next month. Get your Instagram ready!

The maze is operated by Eagle Creek Farms and is set to open in mid-August, with the U-pick section of the farm available for cutting until late July.

“To see the sunflowers at their best we recommend waiting until the end of August or early September,” the website states.

The maze is spread out across eight acres, creating ample space to explore and enjoy the sunflowers.

A willow tree maze is also on the property, as are three acres of U-pick flowers and vegetables for those looking to take some fresh produce or beautiful blossoms home with them.

When: Opens mid-August

Where: 34530 RR#14 Red Deer County, Alberta

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the farm