Best places to order birthday cakes in Calgary

Looking for the best birthday cakes in Calgary?

It definitely seems like that’s what most birthdays have in common. It’s really always the perfect time for cake, no matter what day it falls on.

And even if you’re staying in for your birthday, you can still celebrate with a sweet creation from a top-notch local spot. It’s the best part.

Here are 10 of the best places to order special birthday cakes in and around Calgary.

Specializing in making handcrafted drinks, cupcakes, custom cakes, pastries, and more, this spot is located at 5850 88th Avenue NE.

This isn’t just your ordinary spot for sweets — it’s an Indian fusion bakeshop, creating high-quality desserts and espresso-style coffee drinks by trained baristas. Whether it’s a cake with a design of a popular TV show, fashion label, branded product, album cover, or otherwise, you can get a pretty cool birthday cake here.

Address: #3180 – 5850 88th Avenue NE, Calgary

Modern Bake offers a variety of delicious cakes like the tart lemon cake with layers of fresh raspberry buttercream, or their rich red velvet cake with layers of vanilla bean buttercream and a drizzle of dark chocolate ganache. They also offer the option of cake customization with several weeks’ notice. Pick-up or delivery can be arranged through the order form on their website.

Phone: 403-682-9941

Forever Cakes is a bakery that promises to never let quantity compromise quality, for quality is what leaves a lasting impression. Order two weeks ahead of time for a custom cake. You have the option for pick-up or delivery for an additional $10 fee.

Address: 147 Bridlecrest Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-473-4622

Yvonne’s Delightful Cakes is a shop that strives to create custom cakes to represent your personality and be the centrepiece of the event. This spot offers cakes in vanilla, carrot, red velvet, and Earl Grey, to name a few. Pick-up or delivery arrangements can be made through the contact form on their website.

Phone: 403-700-5751

Amandine Bakery has been making cakes for over 30 years now. If you ask us, you’d have to be pretty good to stay for that long. Aside from the wide range of cake flavours to choose from, they also have gluten-free, dairy-free, and even diabetic-friendly options. Pick-up or delivery arrangements can be made over the phone or on their website.

Address: 2610 Centre Street NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-276-3532

Sweetnd Custom Cakes is run and managed by cake designer Amanda Jones. The gallery of the custom cakes they’ve created over the year speaks for themselves. They offer a wide range of cake flavours like snickerdoodle, spice, brown sugar, cookies and cream, funfetti, and so much more. Their list of flavours for buttercream frosting and fillings is also quite extensive. Custom cakes require a minimum notice of one to two weeks. The final product will be available for pick-up at their location.

Address: Evanston, NW Calgary

Phone: 403-585-5139

Crave Cookies and Cupcakes specializes more in the cupcake department rather than in actual cakes. So if you’re just looking to treat yourself or a few household members to some delectable treats on your special day, then this is the right shop for you. Make sure to also give them 24 hours’ notice prior to your big day.

Address: 1107 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-270-2728

Address: 57 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-270-2728

Address: 222-10816 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Phone: 403-270-2728

Address: 318 Aspen Glen Landing SW #106, Calgary

Phone: 403-270-2728

Wow Bakery is a Korean bakery with a touch of Japanese influence. They have premium, gourmet cakes like strawberry shortcake, green tea chiffon cake, red velvet, tiramisu, and so on. They also offer consultations to try and make your dream cake come to life. You can order online through their website for delivery within Calgary.

Address: 5809 Macleod Trail SW #108, Calgary

Phone: 403-640-0273

Address: 2002 34 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-640-0273

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-640-0273

Yann Haute Patisserie is a cute French-inspired bakery. This sweet spot offers pastries, whole cakes, and individual slices too. During the pandemic, they are not taking custom orders; however, you can pop by for a visit to check out their creations every Tuesday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, or spend over $45 and get free delivery anywhere in Calgary.

Address: 329 23 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-244-8091

If you’re looking for French-style cakes and desserts or even Hong Kong-style fruit and angel cakes, then Patisserie Des Anges is the spot for you. With over 20 years of experience, their cakes will be sure to satisfy you. You can message them through their Facebook account or shoot them a text to discuss orders as well as arrangements for pick-up or delivery

Phone: 825-365-2253

With files from Jory Oclarino and Hogan Short