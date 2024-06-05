NewsPets & Animals

Popular trail in Kananaskis Country closed due to multiple bears in area

Jun 5 2024, 3:24 pm
A popular hiking trail and day-use area in Kananaskis Country west of Calgary has been closed after multiple bears have been spotted in the area.

Alberta Parks issued the bear closure for the King Creek Day Use Area and King Creek Ridge Trail in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park on June 4.

Although an advisory is in place for this area, bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region at any time. To avoid a surprise encounter with a bear:

  • Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.
  • Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs.
  • Keep your pet on a leash.
  • Carry bear spray. Make sure it’s easily accessible, and know how to use it.

You are asked to report all bear sightings immediately to 403-591-7755.

