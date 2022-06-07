SportsHockeyOilersBattle of Alberta

"Always be the Battle of Alberta Champs": Oilers fans react to season's end

Laine Mitchell
|
Jun 7 2022, 3:17 pm
Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports | Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup dreams came to a close Monday night after the Avalanche defeated the team 6-5, sweeping the team 4-0 in the Western Conference Final.

It may not the be season-ender fans were hoping for, but many took to social media after the game touting that, hey, the Oilers at least won the Battle of Alberta 4-1 against the Calgary Flames and turned around a season that many thought was finished late last year.

From the outpouring of support, love and memes for the team, Oilers fans seem to be pretty proud of the final product the team whipped up for the 2021/22 season.

The love for the Oilers was sent from the Stelter family as well, with six-year-old Ben Stelter becoming a fixture for fans during the playoff run. Ben’s dad, Mike Stelter, thanked everyone for “all the love this season.”

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
