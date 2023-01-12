The massive Banff SnowDays Winter Festival starts soon and has so many events

The SnowDays Winter Festival in Banff is just days away, with the 12-day event promising a wicked lineup of things to do, including skijoring.

You might also like: "The Last of Us" stars can't get enough of this Alberta town they filmed in

Three cougars caught on trail cam in western Alberta (VIDEO)

You won't be able to drive to an iconic lake in Alberta's Rockies this summer

Taking place downtown on Banff Avenue on January 28, the skijoring event will see 16 teams from Skijor Canada consisting of a horse, rider, and slider will take to the track, showcasing skills, speed, and style on a 160-metre straightaway at speeds of up to 50 km/hr. Talk about some high-speed action!

While in town you can check out giant snow sculptures throughout the streets of downtown Banff and then head to Lake Louise to lace up your skates and take a whirl around the lake for an iconic Canadian moment. If you are an early riser, we recommend hitting the ice for sunrise. It’s truly stunning.

Keep your eye out for something new this year — ice sculptures will also be around to dazzle you from January 21 to 29.

Peep the snow carvings from the SnowDays Festival last year — they are amazing and the 2023 sculptures are sure to be even more incredible.

Once you’ve worked up a thirst, head to the flurry of bars and restaurants in Banff, where you’ll find everything you need during your time in the Rockies.

For some family-friendly festivities, hit up the SnowDays Play Zone on weekday evenings and weekends, where you’ll find exhilarating activities and hands-on fun for all ages.

So, there you have it. If you got some vacation days to use up, head out to Banff come January 18th and check out the SnowDays Festival, and marvel at these one-of-a-kind snow carvings and ice sculptures. It’s a perfect winter activity in the Rockies.

When: January 18 to 29, 2023

Where: Various locations in Banff and Lake Louise

Cost: Varies by activity, with plenty of free programming