A new mansion has been listed for sale in Banff, and it would be perfect for skiing and hiking weekends.

Located at 317 Buffalo Street in the heart of Banff, the home has hit the market for a cool $3,199,900.

Built in 1980, it’s more than 3,500 square feet and has eight bedrooms and six bathrooms. It’s perfect for inviting your friends and family over for a stay in the Rockies!

The location of the home also allows for great views of the Bow River and dazzling views of Cascade Mountain from the front.

The main floor unfolds with an open concept floorplan, complete with a vaulted ceiling in the main living room.

Behind the living room, the kitchen and dining area seamlessly flow, while a sunroom and indoor hot tub beckon just steps away, offering views of the Bow River from the expansive 700-square-foot deck.

The primary bedroom & ensuite are right beside a second bedroom and bathroom nestled across from the dining area.

Nothing beats a home with a spiral staircase, and the one off the living room ascends to a beautiful lofted area, framing Cascade Mountain through large north-facing windows.

Its listing added that the home is comprised of three separate units in addition to the primary residence on the main floor.

The first unit is a separate one-bedroom unit with a bathroom and kitchenette just off the main entrance, while another two-bedroom unit awaits down the main corridor, boasting its own entrance, kitchenette, bathroom, and living room.

The basement also features three bedrooms, a large living area alongside a kitchenette, a bathroom and sauna, and a cold storage area.

You might also like: The iconic old Army & Navy building on Whyte Avenue is selling for $6.6M

Home prices in Edmonton are more than $360K below the national average

Think you know Calgary? Test your knowledge with this quiz

Placed on a big lot that is more than 13,800 square feet in size, it also has an extra large two-car detached garage, fenced areas located on both sides of the home, and plenty of parking.