A huge 11-day pride event is kicking off in Banff this weekend
Get ready to show some pride in the heart of Alberta’s Rockies, with the Banff Pride Festival kicking off this weekend.
The 11-day festival kicks off on Friday, September 30 and runs until October 10, with plenty of events going on in and around the Banff townsite.
Highlights include mountain drag, drag bingo, a market at pride house, a speaker series and performances by drag races Plastique Tiara, Kendall Gender and Synthia Kiss.
Numerous hotels are also offering deals for the event, with up to 20% off the best available rate during the festival. Access to those deals can be found here.
So, there you have it. If you are in Banff over the coming days and are looking for something to do, there are a ton of wicked events for Banff Pride 2022.
When: September 30 to October 10, 2022
Where: Various venues around Banff