A Look Inside: A new Banff house listing with wild nature views from the tub (PHOTOS)

Aug 16 2022, 10:02 pm
Banff is a beautiful place to visit and the chance to live in Banff would be a dream for many people who visit the prestigious townsite.

A brand new listing in the mountain town could be yours for $2,499,000, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the renovated custom alpine home.

It’s tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac close to the Banff Springs Hotel and the Bow River and has a ton of amazing features, according to its Zoocasa listing.

The legacy-designed kitchen has a single slab quartz counter and backsplash, upgraded hardware including double built-in sinks, touch faucets, and a pot filler faucet/sink.

There is also an independently controlled humidity and temperature wine room with custom fire fixtures and cabinetry.

The main suite offered built-in California closets cabinetry, an ensuite with in-floor heating, and a European soaker tub with floor-to-ceiling custom tile work. How elegant, just look at those views from that tub!

The living room has massive windows letting in a ton of natural light, and the fireplace adds a nice homey touch. Imagine the holiday season in this place, a Christmas tree near the fireplace, and fresh snowfall in Banff. What dreams are made of!

The recreation room on the lower level has slab heating and a custom-built wet bar with a guitar fridge along with guitar cabinetry independently humidity controlled for instrument care.

The oversized mud room has a spot for laundry and is complete with custom cabinets, ideal for throwing all your dirty laundry there and forgetting about it for a bit.

