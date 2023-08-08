The popular Banff Gondola is set to reopen this afternoon after a power outage stranded passengers last night.

According to the gondola’s website, the power outage was caused by lightning storms.

Those that were stranded shared their experience on social media Tuesday, with many people opting to take the hike down from Sulphur Mountain this morning.

We hiked down from Banff gondola this morning after spending the night – no we weren’t necessarily “stranded” and the staff were amazing with providing food, drinks etc. But there was no way we were walking down a (relatively) steep and unknown trail at 3am after a storm. pic.twitter.com/lFfe2UWeug — Liz Bratton (@xeb26x) August 8, 2023

Current situation at the @BanffGondola 👎🏼 The lack of preparedness for situations like this is astonishing. Not even the gift shop is giving away blankets, sweaters etc… only the restaurants started to provide food after 2 hours here and with nobody telling us what is going on pic.twitter.com/ERUWf3MI27 — Helena Gil (@gil_helena) August 8, 2023

That is what occurred 😂 pic.twitter.com/i4AB3UuuXr — Emily Crook (@em_crook10) August 8, 2023

The Banff Gondola will be fully open as of 4 pm today, per a notice on its website, adding “We want to thank you for your patience and understanding as our team worked diligently to reopen.”

Daily Hive reached out to the Banff Gondola’s operator, Pursuit, for comment and has not heard back.