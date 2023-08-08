News

Banff Gondola to reopen this afternoon after power outage strands passengers

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Aug 8 2023, 8:40 pm
Banff Gondola to reopen this afternoon after power outage strands passengers
Banff Gondola

The popular Banff Gondola is set to reopen this afternoon after a power outage stranded passengers last night.

According to the gondola’s website, the power outage was caused by lightning storms.

Those that were stranded shared their experience on social media Tuesday, with many people opting to take the hike down from Sulphur Mountain this morning.

The Banff Gondola will be fully open as of 4 pm today, per a notice on its website, adding “We want to thank you for your patience and understanding as our team worked diligently to reopen.”

Daily Hive reached out to the Banff Gondola’s operator, Pursuit, for comment and has not heard back.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.