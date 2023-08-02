"Fecal bacteria" at popular beach in Alberta spurs advisory for swimmers

Visitors to a popular beach in northern Alberta have been told not to swim or wade in the nearby water thanks to the presence of fecal bacteria.

An advisory has been issued by Alberta Health Services (AHS) for Devonshire Beach due to elevated levels of fecal bacteria currently present in the water, telling people not to enter the water, effective immediately.

AHS says elevated levels of fecal bacteria were detected at the beach in Lesser Slave Lake Provincial Park via testing of the lake water at this beach location.

At current levels, gastrointestinal illness may result from ingestion of the water. As well, there is the possibility of skin, ear, and eye infections with water contact.

“As always, visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any lake or reservoir, at any time. Water-borne organisms, including fecal bacteria, can cause vomiting and diarrhea,” the advisory added.

AHS Environmental Public Health officers will continue to monitor the water.

Devonshire Beach is approximately three hours northwest of Edmonton and five and a half hours northwest of Calgary.