A wildlife warning has been issued for campgrounds in western Alberta after a ball python was spotted near a dump station over the weekend.

Alberta Parks says the warning is in place for Bow Valley Provincial Park, Bow Valley Campground and Willow Rock Campground after the python was seen near the Bow Valley dump station at approximately 11 am on July 21, 2024.

“This snake is native to Sub-Saharan Africa and is a common pet. This snake presents a threat to local wildlife and small pets,” the warning stated.

It added that invasive species like the ball python threaten Alberta’s ecosystems and biodiversity and that anyone seeing one should report it immediately to Kananaskis Emergency Services at 403-591-7755.