Jasper National Park's deepest canyon is every hiker's dream (PHOTOS)

There aren’t enough adjectives to describe the wonder of Jasper National Park’s deepest canyon, Maligne Canyon.

While “majestic,” “marvellous,” and “memorable” first come to mind, this geological wonder is much more than that, and it’s also known as one of Jasper’s most famous natural landmarks.

Maligne Canyon has a depth of more than 50 metres, earning the title of the deepest canyon in Jasper.

While that might sound intimidating, hikers of all ages and abilities are welcome to explore this scenic paradise. The canyon, composed entirely of limestone, has paved and dirt pathways, stairs, and six bridges constructed at various points along the way for hikers to explore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cherished Planet (@cherishedplanet) on Apr 30, 2019 at 12:51pm PDT

For your safety, please make sure you are prepared before heading out on your next adventure. Information on how to prepare for your trip and stay safe while on your hike is available from Albertaparks.ca and AdventureSmart. Parks Canada visitor guidelines are available here. Always remember to leave no trace, pack out what you pack in, stick to designated trails, and refrain from feeding wildlife — and please note that irresponsibly taken selfies (even if they look great for the ‘gram) can be fatal.

Where is it?

Maligne Canyon is located in Jasper National Park — the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies — situated north of Banff and takes approximately five hours to drive to from Calgary and four hours from Edmonton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elle | local YYC + travel blog (@ellewritenow)

How do you get there?

The canyon is just under a 15-minute drive away from the town of Jasper and 10 minutes from Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge on Maligne Lake Road. From the east end of the Jasper townsite, follow Highway 16 east for three kilometres and then take the turnoff for Maligne Lake Road to the right. From there, proceed over the iron bridge across the Athabasca River and follow the road signs to Maligne Canyon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate-Lynn (@stevenson990) on Aug 29, 2019 at 6:00pm PDT

What’s there?

The best way to enjoy Maligne Canyon is to traverse across the six bridges while taking in the view of this limestone masterpiece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xu Dong (@vineyard5230_photography) on Aug 29, 2019 at 7:50am PDT

You can even book a tour with Jasper’s travel guides to learn more about the history of the canyon and its bridges.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Into The West (@intothe.west) on Aug 27, 2019 at 10:17pm PDT

The canyon also has several ancient fossils embedded into its walls and three species of birds that call the canyon home: the rare black swift, the American dipper, and the common raven.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Cossell (@jamescossell) on Apr 21, 2019 at 9:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elle | local YYC + travel blog (@ellewritenow)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie (@panniepingu) on Sep 5, 2019 at 12:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A M Y W I L D E (@helloamywilde) on Sep 4, 2019 at 5:46pm PDT

The best part about Maligne Canyon is that it is just as much of a marvel in winter as it is in summer. As temperatures drop, the rushing waters of Maligne River transform into awe-inspiring icy formations and ice walks to keep ice climbers and tourists enraptured.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mountain Roamer (@mitch_explores) on Apr 1, 2019 at 5:04am PDT

With files from Lakshmi Sadhu