This natural wonder in Alberta is home to 50+ preserved petroglyph sites (PHOTOS)

We all love summer picnics, from the fresh watermelon slices to blowing bubbles — but it can get boring lunching at the same place over and over again.

Shake up your summer and head out to Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park (we know what you’re going to ask and yes, we’ll explain its name).

The writing on the stones are actually petroglyphs that date back to 7000 BC and depict what life was like for the Áísínai’pi (Blackfoot) people who lived there as far back as 10,000 years ago.

Interesting name aside, this desert-like park is a great way to spend your hot summer days and cool starry nights. From short trails for all to enjoy to comfort camping in cabins shaded by cottonwood trees, Writing-on-Stone is the ultimate easy outdoor getaway.

For your own safety, please make sure you are prepared before heading out on your next adventure. Information on how to prepare for your trip and stay safe while on your hike is available from Albertaparks.ca and AdventureSmart. Parks Canada visitor guidelines are available here. Always remember to leave no trace, pack out what you pack in, stick to designated trails, and refrain from feeding wildlife — and please note that irresponsibly taken selfies (even if they look great for the ‘gram) can be fatal.

As scenic as the hikes are — and as much as you want to veer off to explore — please remember, you’re in rattlesnake country now.

Where is it?

Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park is located 42 km east of Milk River, off of Highway 501 and 10 kilometres south on an access road.

How do you get there?

From Calgary, you’ll want to jump onto AB Highway 2 South and follow that all the way down to AB Highway 519 East. From there, you’ll get onto AB Highway 3 East all the way to Milk River. Turn right at Range Road 132, follow the road, and the park will be on your left.

Those driving from Edmonton will need to make the three hour drive south to Calgary first, and then follow the above instructions.

What’s there?

There are plenty of great trails to explore through the area for those hoping for a bit of a workout. If hiking isn’t your thing, throw down some blankets, grab some sandwiches and lemonade, and have a good ol’ fashioned picnic at one of the many spacious picnic spots.

There’s a visitor centre perched above the valley where the hiking is located, so you can learn more about the area and the petroglyphs. It’s important to note that the visitor centre is open seasonally, so be sure to check the hours before making plans.

You’ll also find yourself right on the shore of the Milk River, so pull up a towel on the sand and settle in for a day at the beach.

Get the most of your trip down and book a guided tour specific to your interests. Don’t forget to grab tons of shots for Instagram!

