This 38-unit building in the heart of Banff is for sale for a wicked $16M

Living in Banff is a dream of many nature lovers, and a pretty rare property is up for grabs with a 38-unit building for sale in the mountain town for a whopping $16,000,000.

Located at 344 Banff Avenue, the building was built in 2015 and has 18 one-bedroom units and 20 two-bedroom units.

Its listing adds that it also has one elevator, forced air heating and cooling, heated underground parking, and laundry on two different levels.

The suites have nine-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances, which are separately metered for electricity, along with 27 parking spaces.

“Owners of a Banff rental property have a very high level of occupancy and often have a tenant waiting list,” the listing added.

If you are a renter who snagged the “ultimate summer job” in Banff, where they pay you to hike, this building sounds like a great place to live.