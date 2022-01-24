Alberta animal shelter creates one-of-a-kind tribute to Betty White

APARC Airdrie has made a unique art piece in tribute to Betty White following donations made to animal shelters in the late actress’ name.

Shelters across the country have raised funds as part of the Betty White Challenge, which aims to honour the late actress.

Betty White passed away on December 31, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday. After her death, the #BettyWhiteChallenge made the rounds to honour the late actress’ love for animals.

The graphic being shared across social media asked people to “pick a local rescue or animal shelter in your area and donate just $5 in Betty White’s name” on January 17, which was the actress’ birthday.

“Thank you, Betty White!” wrote the Airdrie branch of Alberta Pound and Rescue Centres (APARC) on Facebook. “You’ve inspired hundreds of folks in our area to donate to local shelters like ours.”

APARC Airdrie said that, with donations from the community, they were able to collect plenty of cat food cans, and then used the cans to complete a one-of-a-kind portrait of Betty White, to honour her lifetime of work in helping animals in need.

Workers at APARC Airdrie can be seen arranging cans in a sectioned-off area, and painting them one-by-one to create a portrait of the late actress.

“We couldn’t have done it without both Betty and our community, and to that, we say THANK YOU!!!” writes Airdrie APARC on Facebook.

One of the shelter’s cats can even be spotted in a video, overseeing the creation of the portrait.

The finished art piece shows the “Golden Girl” in a blue shirt, wearing her iconic toothy grin and red lipstick.

And the cat food won’t go to waste, either. APARC Airdrie says that the cans will help provide meals for the hundreds of cats they care for annually.

You can still donate to APARC for the Betty White Challenge here. Airdrie APARC says that members of the community can also drop off cans of cat food right at the shelter.

With files from Amanda Wawryk