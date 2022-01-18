Calgary Humane Society raises more than $90K in Betty White Challenge

The Calgary Humane Society has raised tens of thousands of dollars as part of the Betty White Challenge, which aims to honour the late actress.

Shortly after 11 am on Wednesday morning, the Calgary Humane Society announced that $91,845.81 “and counting” had been donated in the city.

“Thank you for all the support!” The organization wrote on Twitter. “We know Betty White would be proud. What a legacy!”

Calgary Humane Society says on their website that donations help the organization change the lives of animals in need.

We’re speechless! As of right now we have raised $91,845.81 and counting towards the #BettyWhiteChallenge! Thank you for all the support! We know Betty White would be proud. What a legacy! Please visit https://t.co/OsyOSD3H5f and click the #BettyWhiteChallenge banner to donate! pic.twitter.com/m4uOH2LVj6 — Calgary Humane Society (@CalgaryHumane) January 18, 2022

After her death, the #BettyWhiteChallenge made the rounds to honour the late actress’ love for animals.

The graphic being shared across social media asked people to “pick a local rescue or animal shelter in your area and donate just $5 in Betty White’s name” on January 17, which was the actress’ birthday.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge happening January 17. Pass it on and let’s help the animals ❤️ 🐶 🐱 pic.twitter.com/chtTUI18We — Darcy Matheson (@darcynews) January 4, 2022

The Golden Girls star passed away at age 99 on December 31 — just 17 days shy of celebrating year 100.

You can still donate to the Calgary Humane Society here.

With files from Amanda Wawryk