An Alberta-shot series just nabbed Andrew Garfield a Golden Globe nomination

A series shot in Alberta starring Andrew Garfield has now landed him a Golden Globe nomination, with the nominations being announced Monday morning.

Under the Banner of Heaven was shot in the province from August through early November 2021 and was released at the end of April.

Andrew Garfield starred alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sam Worthington in the true-crime miniseries, which is based on a Jon Krakauer book by the same name.

The series was filmed in and around Calgary last year, with Garfield even gushing about his love of Alberta in an interview with ET Canada.

It’s the fourth Golden Globe Garfield has been nominated for in his career and here’s a look at who he is up against in this prestigious category.

Best Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film, Actor

Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+) as James “Jimmy” Keane

(Apple TV+) as James “Jimmy” Keane Colin Firth – The Staircase (HBO Max) as Michael Peterson

(HBO Max) as Michael Peterson Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX) as Detective Jeb Pyre

(FX) as Detective Jeb Pyre Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) as Jeffrey Dahmer

(Netflix) as Jeffrey Dahmer Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu) as Tommy Lee

You might also like: "I loved it": Andrew Garfield gives a sweet shoutout to Alberta

8 best Edmonton lucky lottery stories of 2022

"Blows my mind": A person in Alberta got a NASTY letter for not having Christmas lights up

Garfield is also joined by his costar, Daisy Edgar-Jones, who received a nomination as well.

Best Supporting Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film, Supporting Actress

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

(HBO) as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX) as Rachel

(FX) as Rachel Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX) as Brenda Lafferty

(FX) as Brenda Lafferty Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) as Glenda Cleveland

(Netflix) as Glenda Cleveland Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus (HBO) as Harper Spillman

The 80th Gloden Globes will air on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC.

This summer Garfield also landed an Emmy nomination for his role in Under the Banner of Heaven, we love to see it!