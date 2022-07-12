An Alberta-shot series just nabbed Andrew Garfield an Emmy nomination
A series shot in Alberta starring Andrew Garfield has now landed him an Emmy nomination, with the nominations being announced Tuesday morning.
Under the Banner of Heaven was shot in the province from August through early November 2021 and was released at the end of April.
Andrew Garfield starred alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sam Worthington in the true-crime miniseries, which is based on a Jon Krakauer book by the same name.
The series was filmed in and around Calgary last year, with Garfield even gushing about his love of Alberta in an interview with ET Canada.
It’s the first Emmy Garfield has been nominated for in his career and here’s a look at who he is up against in this prestigious category:
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
The Emmy Awards will air Monday, September 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC.